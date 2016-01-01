See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in New York, NY
Dr. Stefan Worgall, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
Overview of Dr. Stefan Worgall, MD

Dr. Stefan Worgall, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Worgall works at Pediatric Pulmonology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Worgall's Office Locations

    Pediatric Pulmonology
    505 East 70th Street 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Pulmonary Function Test
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Pulmonary Function Test
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Allergic Rhinitis
Bronchoprovocation Test
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Home Sleep Study
PET-CT Scan
Pollen Allergy
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Sleep Apnea
Tuberculosis Screening
Ultrasound, Endobronchial
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Bronchoscopy
Chronic Sinusitis
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Common Cold
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dysphagia
Empyema
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Influenza (Flu)
Interstitial Lung Disease
Lipid Disorders
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malnutrition
Nasopharyngitis
Otitis Media
Partial Lung Collapse
Pneumonia
Postnasal Drip
Potassium Deficiency
Reflux Esophagitis
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Thoracentesis
Wegener's Granulomatosis
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Stefan Worgall, MD

    Specialties
    Pediatric Pulmonology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1629168893
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stefan Worgall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Worgall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Worgall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Worgall works at Pediatric Pulmonology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Worgall’s profile.

    Dr. Worgall has seen patients for Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Worgall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Worgall has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Worgall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Worgall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Worgall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

