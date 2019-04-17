Dr. Capone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stefani Capone, MD
Overview of Dr. Stefani Capone, MD
Dr. Stefani Capone, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Orlando Orange 3892501 N Orange Ave Ste 389, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 898-5452
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Winter Park2100 Glenwood Dr Ste 102, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 898-5452
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am a current cancer patient with Dr. Capone. I find her to be professionally concerned, thorough, pleasant, and an inspiration of trust. I highly recommend her to anyone bearing a serious condition requiring a special doctor.
About Dr. Stefani Capone, MD
- Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891753729
Education & Certifications
- Univ of California at Los Angeles Sch of Medicine|University of California-Los Angeles
- Jackson Memorial Hospital|University of Miami School of Medicine
- University of Miami
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capone accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capone has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Capone speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Capone. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.