Dr. Stefanie Berry, MD

Pediatric Neurology
4.7 (25)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stefanie Berry, MD

Dr. Stefanie Berry, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Dr. Berry works at Memorial Division of Pediatric Neurology in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Berry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Pediatric Neurology
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 520, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5671
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Familial Infantile Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy - Microcephaly - Skeletal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy With Myoclonic Absences Chevron Icon
Epilepsy With Myoclonic-Astatic Crisis Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Generalized-Onset Seizures Chevron Icon
Genetic Disposition to Idiopathic Generalized Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Infant Epilepsy With Migrant Focal Crisis Chevron Icon
Infantile Spasms Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intractable Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Absence Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Myoclonic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pediatric Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Petit Mal Seizure Chevron Icon
Photosensitive Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Refractory Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Secondarily Generalized Seizure Chevron Icon
Seizure Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Seizure
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Lobe Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 16, 2019
    Great Facility
    — Dec 16, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stefanie Berry, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, French
    • Female
    • 1144453796
    Education & Certifications

    • Schneider Chldns Hosp; Long Island Jewish Med Ctr
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    • Epilepsy
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

