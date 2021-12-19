Overview of Dr. Stefanie Bolte, MD

Dr. Stefanie Bolte, MD is an Urology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Methodist Jennie Edmundson and Myrtue Medical Center.



Dr. Bolte works at Adult Pediatric Urology & Urogynecology, PC in Omaha, NE with other offices in Council Bluffs, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.