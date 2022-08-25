Overview

Dr. Stefanie Fightlin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Fightlin works at Optum-Mission Viego in Mission Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.