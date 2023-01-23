Dr. Stefanie Flora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stefanie Flora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stefanie Flora, MD
Dr. Stefanie Flora, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel.
Dr. Flora's Office Locations
Ascension Medical Group Meridian Women's Health13420 N Meridian St Ste 300, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 582-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Flora saw me when I sought a second opinion after a surprising diagnosis. I was able to see her quickly and she was empathetic and informative. She answered all my questions thoroughly and I felt greatly reassured leaving her office.
About Dr. Stefanie Flora, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Va Med Center
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
Dr. Flora has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flora accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Flora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.