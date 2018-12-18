Overview of Dr. Stefanie Hatfield, MD

Dr. Stefanie Hatfield, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Hatfield works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.