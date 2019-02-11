Dr. Stefanie McCain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stefanie McCain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stefanie McCain, MD
Dr. Stefanie McCain, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Dr. McCain works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McCain's Office Locations
-
1
Stefanie B. Mccain M.d. PA19 Hospital Dr, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 690-0620
-
2
Stefanie Mccain MD Brownwood1038 Early Blvd, Early, TX 76802 Directions (325) 646-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCain?
She helped deliver my 3 superheroes and wanted me to have more also. I unfortunately had to stop but if I had to start all over again I would choose McCain. She is superb and referred my mother to her also. She is a great leader and I wouldn’t choose anybody else due to a close friend of mine who also referred me to McCain. I’ll always love this women forever and ever to infinity and beyond!
About Dr. Stefanie McCain, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, German
- 1265539688
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCain works at
Dr. McCain has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McCain speaks German.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. McCain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.