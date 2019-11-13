Overview of Dr. Stefanie Saunders, MD

Dr. Stefanie Saunders, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Saunders works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Chelmsford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Conductive Hearing Loss, Earwax Buildup and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.