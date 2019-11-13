Dr. Stefanie Saunders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saunders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stefanie Saunders, MD
Overview of Dr. Stefanie Saunders, MD
Dr. Stefanie Saunders, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Saunders works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Saunders' Office Locations
-
1
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Mass ENT Associates3 Meeting House Rd Ste 19, Chelmsford, MA 01824 Directions (978) 256-5557Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saunders?
She was very conscientious and competent and took the time needed to resolve my serious problem that a previous ENT doctor had not helped at all.
About Dr. Stefanie Saunders, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1235497207
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saunders has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saunders accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saunders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saunders works at
Dr. Saunders has seen patients for Conductive Hearing Loss, Earwax Buildup and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saunders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Saunders. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saunders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saunders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saunders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.