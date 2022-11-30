Dr. Stefanie Schluender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schluender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stefanie Schluender, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stefanie Schluender, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Cedars Sinai Medical Center
Dr. Schluender works at
Locations
-
1
Craycroft - Colorectal Surgical Specialists2625 N Craycroft Rd Ste 200, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 416-5700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schluender?
DR. SCHLUENDER IS DIRECT AND HONES AND DOESN'T MINCE WORDS. WHAT I LIKE MOST IS THAT SHE NEVER GAVE UP ON ME WITH MY ATTITUDE.
About Dr. Stefanie Schluender, MD
- General Surgery
- English, German
- 1871667147
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schluender accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schluender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schluender works at
Dr. Schluender has seen patients for Colectomy, Excision of Rectal Tumor and Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schluender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schluender speaks German.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Schluender. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schluender.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schluender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schluender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.