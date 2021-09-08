Overview

Dr. Stefanie Schultis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Schultis works at Schultis, Landry & Guillory in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.