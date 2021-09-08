Dr. Stefanie Schultis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schultis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stefanie Schultis, MD
Overview
Dr. Stefanie Schultis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Locations
Locations
Schultis, Landry & Guillory110 Lakeview Dr Ste 100, Covington, LA 70433 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Schultis for 3 years now and the experience has been life changing. I feel like the old me. In that time, Dr. Schultis has taken the time to really listen to my complaints, my concerns and my symptoms. She took a multiple faceted approach to my problems. With a combination of the Juliet Laser, the O-Shot and BHRT, my life is back to normal. I have the confidence to laugh with my friends, I am not afraid of sneezing or coughing in a business meeting. My intimate life is better than ever and my mood and energy is stable. Dr. Schultis spends more time in an appointment than any doctor in my past. Her explanations are in-depth and answer all my questions. I have recently moved and will continue to drive 80 miles one way to be in her care. She is truly a champion of the patient! What more could you ask for?
About Dr. Stefanie Schultis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1528065521
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Affil Hosps
- Charity Hospital
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schultis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schultis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schultis has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schultis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schultis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schultis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.