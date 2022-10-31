Overview of Dr. Stefano Agolini, MD

Dr. Stefano Agolini, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.



Dr. Agolini works at Stefano F Agolini MD in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Mc Lean, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.