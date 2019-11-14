Overview of Dr. Stefano Camici, MD

Dr. Stefano Camici, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PISA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street.



Dr. Camici works at LVPG Physiatry-1250 Cedar Crest in Allentown, PA with other offices in Bethlehem, PA, Hazle Township, PA and Quakertown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.