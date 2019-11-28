Overview of Dr. Stefano Emili, MD

Dr. Stefano Emili, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They completed their fellowship with MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA



Dr. Emili works at Aurora Kidney, LLC in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.