Dr. Stefano Emili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stefano Emili, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stefano Emili, MD
Dr. Stefano Emili, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They completed their fellowship with MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Dr. Emili works at
Dr. Emili's Office Locations
-
1
Aurora Kidney, LLC3260 Providence Dr Ste 528, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5304
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Central Peninsula General Hospital
- Mat-su Regional Medical Center
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Emili?
11\26\2019: I met with Dr. Emili and am very impressed with his knowledge and his ability to explain the details of my kidney condition in terms that I can understand. I wholeheartedly recommend him for anyone! I wish more doctors were like him.
About Dr. Stefano Emili, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1558319434
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emili has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emili accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emili works at
Dr. Emili has seen patients for Gout, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Emili. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emili.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.