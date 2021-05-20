See All Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Stefano Fusi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.3 (26)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Stefano Fusi, MD

Dr. Stefano Fusi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami Hospital

Dr. Fusi works at Fusi and Craig Plastic Surgery in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fusi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fusi and Craig Plastic Surgery
    3100 Timmons Ln Ste 255, Houston, TX 77027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 323-9400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Skin Lesion
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Bedsores
Excision of Skin Lesion
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    I was blessed with having Dr. Craig as my plastic surgeon. If anyone in your life has had to go through breast cancer and needs reconstruction, or they’re unhappy with what the original plastic surgeon did for them, or if they don’t like the answers that their initial plastic surgeon gave them. I would encourage them to see Dr Craig. Dr. Craig has gone above and beyond what I thought could ever be done. She is a surgeon but she is also an artist. She is always available to her patients. I can call her office or I can write her an email explaining my questions or my fears and she has this unique ability to answer them in an honest but also a very quieting way. It’s like if your dad tells you everything is going to be OK then you know it will be. That’s how I feel about her. She also does plastic surgery for people that don’t need reconstruction. So to me if she can blow through the obstacles that chemo and radiation have done to the skin, then I can imagine how impressed you’ll be
    About Dr. Stefano Fusi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336185883
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stefano Fusi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fusi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fusi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fusi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fusi works at Fusi and Craig Plastic Surgery in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Fusi’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Fusi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fusi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fusi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fusi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

