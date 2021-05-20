Dr. Stefano Fusi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fusi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stefano Fusi, MD
Overview of Dr. Stefano Fusi, MD
Dr. Stefano Fusi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami Hospital

Dr. Fusi's Office Locations
Fusi and Craig Plastic Surgery3100 Timmons Ln Ste 255, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (832) 323-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was blessed with having Dr. Craig as my plastic surgeon. If anyone in your life has had to go through breast cancer and needs reconstruction, or they’re unhappy with what the original plastic surgeon did for them, or if they don’t like the answers that their initial plastic surgeon gave them. I would encourage them to see Dr Craig. Dr. Craig has gone above and beyond what I thought could ever be done. She is a surgeon but she is also an artist. She is always available to her patients. I can call her office or I can write her an email explaining my questions or my fears and she has this unique ability to answer them in an honest but also a very quieting way. It’s like if your dad tells you everything is going to be OK then you know it will be. That’s how I feel about her. She also does plastic surgery for people that don’t need reconstruction. So to me if she can blow through the obstacles that chemo and radiation have done to the skin, then I can imagine how impressed you’ll be
About Dr. Stefano Fusi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1336185883
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fusi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fusi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fusi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Fusi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fusi.
