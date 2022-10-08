Overview of Dr. Stefano Sdringola-Maranga, MD

Dr. Stefano Sdringola-Maranga, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PERUGIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.



Dr. Sdringola-Maranga works at Vital Heart & Vein in Humble, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX and Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.