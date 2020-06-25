Overview of Dr. Stefano Sinicropi, MD

Dr. Stefano Sinicropi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with United Hospital.



Dr. Sinicropi works at Gryskiewicz Twin Cities Cosmetic Surgery in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Stillwater, MN, Saint Paul, MN and Apple Valley, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Fusion, Herniated Disc Surgery and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.