Dr. Stefano Sinicropi, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (41)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stefano Sinicropi, MD

Dr. Stefano Sinicropi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with United Hospital.

Dr. Sinicropi works at Gryskiewicz Twin Cities Cosmetic Surgery in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Stillwater, MN, Saint Paul, MN and Apple Valley, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Fusion, Herniated Disc Surgery and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sinicropi's Office Locations

    Gryskiewicz Twin Cities Cosmetic Surgery
    7373 France Ave S Ste 408, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 842-1000
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Pain Centers of Minnesota - Stillwater LLC
    1950 Curve Crest Blvd W, Stillwater, MN 55082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 430-3800
    Doctor's Professional Building / Allina Specialty Clinic
    280 Smith Ave N Ste 700, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 430-3800
    Apple Valley Medical Center / Allina Specialty Clinic
    14655 Galaxie Ave # 2, Apple Valley, MN 55124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 430-3800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • United Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Spinal Fusion
Herniated Disc Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Fusion
Herniated Disc Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 25, 2020
    Perfect personal experiences surgeon he treats his patients with a understanding and listen to them. He helps to get down to the issue thatd affecting the patient life and fixes it. This man is wonderful surgeon and doctor.
    Ceresdeath — Jun 25, 2020
    About Dr. Stefano Sinicropi, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003894460
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Louisville Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stefano Sinicropi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinicropi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sinicropi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sinicropi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sinicropi has seen patients for Spinal Fusion, Herniated Disc Surgery and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinicropi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinicropi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinicropi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinicropi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinicropi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

