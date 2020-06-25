Dr. Stefano Sinicropi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinicropi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stefano Sinicropi, MD
Overview of Dr. Stefano Sinicropi, MD
Dr. Stefano Sinicropi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with United Hospital.
Dr. Sinicropi works at
Dr. Sinicropi's Office Locations
-
1
Gryskiewicz Twin Cities Cosmetic Surgery7373 France Ave S Ste 408, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 842-1000Monday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
2
Pain Centers of Minnesota - Stillwater LLC1950 Curve Crest Blvd W, Stillwater, MN 55082 Directions (651) 430-3800
-
3
Doctor's Professional Building / Allina Specialty Clinic280 Smith Ave N Ste 700, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 430-3800
-
4
Apple Valley Medical Center / Allina Specialty Clinic14655 Galaxie Ave # 2, Apple Valley, MN 55124 Directions (651) 430-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sinicropi?
Perfect personal experiences surgeon he treats his patients with a understanding and listen to them. He helps to get down to the issue thatd affecting the patient life and fixes it. This man is wonderful surgeon and doctor.
About Dr. Stefano Sinicropi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1003894460
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sinicropi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sinicropi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sinicropi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sinicropi works at
Dr. Sinicropi has seen patients for Spinal Fusion, Herniated Disc Surgery and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinicropi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sinicropi speaks Italian.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinicropi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinicropi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinicropi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinicropi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.