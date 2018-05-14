Overview

Dr. Stefanos Pantagis, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Pantagis works at Geriatrics & Longevity in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.