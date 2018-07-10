Overview

Dr. Stefanos Parpos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Parpos works at Newton-Wellesley Cardiovascular Center in Newton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.