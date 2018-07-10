Dr. Stefanos Parpos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parpos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stefanos Parpos, MD
Overview
Dr. Stefanos Parpos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Parpos works at
Locations
-
1
Newton-Wellesley Cardiovascular Center2014 Washington St, Newton, MA 02462 Directions (617) 831-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parpos?
Knowledgeable, kind, and funny - the whole package! Very friendly staff, also.
About Dr. Stefanos Parpos, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1588723712
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Med Center
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parpos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parpos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parpos works at
Dr. Parpos has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parpos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parpos speaks Greek.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Parpos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parpos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parpos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parpos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.