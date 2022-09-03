Dr. Steffan Sigler, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sigler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steffan Sigler, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steffan Sigler, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Dentistry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma College Of Dentistry|University Of Oklahoma College Of Dentistry.
Locations
Downtown Dental228 Robert S Kerr Ave Ste 130, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 839-7753
Dental Care of Edmond1308 N Kelly Ave, Edmond, OK 73003 Directions (405) 875-0413
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- Delta Dental
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthChoice
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MetLife
- Physicians Mutual
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Never had anything but nice to say about Dr Sigler. He is very professional, thorough, insightful & has a genuine concern for all. When I hear him talking with other patients it’s always with kindness, u can tell this is a person who works for his title.
About Dr. Steffan Sigler, DDS
- Dentistry
- 7 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Chickasaw Nation Medical Center - Dentistry|Morton Comprehensive Health Services - Tulsa, OK
- Oklahoma College Of Dentistry|University Of Oklahoma College Of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sigler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sigler accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
You can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sigler.
Dr. Sigler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sigler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sigler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sigler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.