Dr. Steffan Sigler, DDS

Dentistry
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steffan Sigler, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Dentistry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma College Of Dentistry|University Of Oklahoma College Of Dentistry.

Dr. Sigler works at Downtown Dental in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Downtown Dental
    228 Robert S Kerr Ave Ste 130, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 839-7753
    Dental Care of Edmond
    1308 N Kelly Ave, Edmond, OK 73003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 875-0413

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • Delta Dental
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthChoice
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MetLife
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Steffan Sigler, DDS

    • Dentistry
    • 7 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1629426051
    Education & Certifications

    • Chickasaw Nation Medical Center - Dentistry|Morton Comprehensive Health Services - Tulsa, OK
    • Oklahoma College Of Dentistry|University Of Oklahoma College Of Dentistry
