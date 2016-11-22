Dr. Steffane Battle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Battle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steffane Battle, MD
Overview of Dr. Steffane Battle, MD
Dr. Steffane Battle, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS.
Dr. Battle works at
Dr. Battle's Office Locations
UAB Huntsville Pediatrics
301 Governors Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35801
Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Saturday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Sunday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I love her! Very easy going, knowledgeable and caring! Just a phone call away!
About Dr. Steffane Battle, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1275538175
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Battle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Battle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Battle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Battle works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Battle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Battle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Battle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Battle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.