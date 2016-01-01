Dr. Steffany Shearer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shearer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steffany Shearer, DO
Overview
Dr. Steffany Shearer, DO is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They graduated from Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Shearer works at
Locations
-
1
Raleigh Dermatology, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology800 Springfield Commons Dr, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 876-3656
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shearer?
About Dr. Steffany Shearer, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1912250499
Education & Certifications
- Larkin Community Hospital
- University Hospitals in Richmond Heights, Ohio
- Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Oklahoma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shearer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shearer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shearer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shearer works at
Dr. Shearer has seen patients for Rash, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shearer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shearer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shearer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shearer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shearer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.