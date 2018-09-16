Dr. Bodea-Barothi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stelian Bodea-Barothi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stelian Bodea-Barothi, MD
Dr. Stelian Bodea-Barothi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from School Med Cluj Romania.
Dr. Bodea-Barothi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bodea-Barothi's Office Locations
-
1
Stelian P Bodea-Barothi MD312 E Renfro St Ste 200, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 293-3222
-
2
Mesa Springs5560 MESA SPRINGS DR, Fort Worth, TX 76123 Directions (817) 292-4600
- 3 1601 23rd Ave S Ste 3068, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 322-3527
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bodea-Barothi?
I’ve been seeing Dr. Barothi for 10 years; at the onset of my clinical depression & suicidal tendencies. Psychiatrists & hospitals just layered on drugs making me feel worse & gain weight! But Dr. Barothi looked at all my meds & my other illnesses (fibromyalgia & hypothyroidism), got me cleaned up, & put me on less drugs which were much better for me! He has always shown me compassion, respect, & empathy; been open & honest, & tells it like it is. He saved my life & I trust him wholeheartedly!
About Dr. Stelian Bodea-Barothi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1972687093
Education & Certifications
- Vumc
- Vumc
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- School Med Cluj Romania
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bodea-Barothi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bodea-Barothi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bodea-Barothi works at
Dr. Bodea-Barothi has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bodea-Barothi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodea-Barothi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodea-Barothi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bodea-Barothi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bodea-Barothi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.