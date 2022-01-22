Dr. Stelian Marinescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marinescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stelian Marinescu, MD
Overview of Dr. Stelian Marinescu, MD
Dr. Stelian Marinescu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.
Dr. Marinescu's Office Locations
Stelian Marinescu MD PC23100 Cherry Hill St Ste 5, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 359-3652
Allegria Village15101 Ford Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 359-3652
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing him for several years and I feel confident with his diagnosis, amount of testing and his knowledge. I worked previously for a cardiologist and know he is doing the utmost for his patients
About Dr. Stelian Marinescu, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1235109513
Education & Certifications
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Marinescu has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marinescu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Marinescu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marinescu.
