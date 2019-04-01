Overview of Dr. Stelios Viennas, MD

Dr. Stelios Viennas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They completed their residency with Ny Med College|St Vincent's Hsp and M C Ny



Dr. Viennas works at NYU Langone Rheumatology Associates - Queens in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.