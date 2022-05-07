See All Ophthalmologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Stella Douros, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (15)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stella Douros, MD

Dr. Stella Douros, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.

Dr. Douros works at Stella Douros MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Douros' Office Locations

    Brooklyn Office
    7501 6th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 238-2336

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Stella Douros, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1649361072
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Joslin Diab Ctr/Harvard Med School
    Residency
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stella Douros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Douros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Douros has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Douros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Douros has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Douros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Douros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douros.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Douros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Douros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

