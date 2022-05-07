Overview of Dr. Stella Douros, MD

Dr. Stella Douros, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.



Dr. Douros works at Stella Douros MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.