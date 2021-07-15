Dr. Stella Hetelekidis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hetelekidis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stella Hetelekidis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stella Hetelekidis, MD
Dr. Stella Hetelekidis, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Hetelekidis works at
Dr. Hetelekidis' Office Locations
-
1
Inova Schar Cancer Institute8081 Innovation Park Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 391-4250Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Radiation Oncology Associates3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 776-3731
-
3
Inova Fair Oaks Hospital3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 1, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 391-4250
-
4
Radiation Oncology Department4320 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 504-7900Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
5
Radiation Oncology Associates PC2280 Opitz Blvd Ste 120, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 670-3349
-
6
Radiation Oncology Associates PC44035 Riverside Pkwy Ste 100, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 858-8850
-
7
Radiation Oncology Specialists of Central Virginia15394 Kings Hwy, Montross, VA 22520 Directions (540) 374-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hetelekidis is very professional. Her many years of knowledgeable experience lends itself well into being able to communicate effectively with her patients instilling confidence in having a solid and trusted plan of action. I hadn't seen a MD for 29+ years, and she exceeded my expectations and helped relieve my anxiety. She is thorough, candid and shares much information that helps one to feel they are in good and very capable medical specialist hands. She is patient, caring and exceptional.
About Dr. Stella Hetelekidis, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1467416693
Education & Certifications
- Joint Center For Radiation Therapy/ Harvard Med School
- Beth Israel Med Center/harvard Med School
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- MIT
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hetelekidis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hetelekidis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Hetelekidis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hetelekidis works at
Dr. Hetelekidis speaks Greek.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hetelekidis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
