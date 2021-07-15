Overview of Dr. Stella Hetelekidis, MD

Dr. Stella Hetelekidis, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Hetelekidis works at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Falls Church, VA, Alexandria, VA, Woodbridge, VA, Leesburg, VA and Montross, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.