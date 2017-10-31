Overview of Dr. Stella Ilyaev, MD

Dr. Stella Ilyaev, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ridgewood, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Tajik State Medical University Named After Abuali Ibn Sino and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Ilyaev works at MK Healthcare Medical in Ridgewood, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.