Dr. Stella Ling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stella Ling, MD
Overview of Dr. Stella Ling, MD
Dr. Stella Ling, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ling works at
Dr. Ling's Office Locations
-
1
Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy807 Farson St Ste 116, Belpre, OH 45714 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Selby General Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ling?
About Dr. Stella Ling, MD
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1871695700
Education & Certifications
- San Francisco General Hospital
- Childrens Hospital and Research Center at Oakland|Mount Sinai Hospital|UCSF
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ling works at
Dr. Ling speaks Chinese.
Dr. Ling has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.