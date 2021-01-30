Dr. Stella Luo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stella Luo, MD
Overview of Dr. Stella Luo, MD
Dr. Stella Luo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Luo works at
Dr. Luo's Office Locations
1
Progressive Vision Institute201 E Laurel Blvd, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (570) 628-4444
2
Alllentown5201 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown, PA 18106 Directions (610) 530-4444
3
Kay, Tabas & Niknam Ophthalmology Associates50 Monument Rd Ste 110, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions (610) 667-6760
4
James F Cochran MD PC2151 Fairview Ave, Easton, PA 18042 Directions (610) 258-4334
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Great, knowledgeable doctor, who will explain your diagnosis, plans, and answer your questions in detail.
About Dr. Stella Luo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luo has seen patients for Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Glaucoma and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Luo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.