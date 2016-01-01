Dr. Matsuda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stella Matsuda, MD
Overview
Dr. Stella Matsuda, MD is a Dermatologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine.
Dr. Matsuda works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Matsuda Dermatology Clinic405 N Kuakini St Ste 703, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 450-3193Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Matsuda?
About Dr. Stella Matsuda, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1528106671
Education & Certifications
- U Mich Med Sch
- University of Hawaii School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matsuda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matsuda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matsuda works at
Dr. Matsuda has seen patients for Warts and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matsuda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Matsuda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matsuda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matsuda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matsuda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.