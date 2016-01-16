See All Psychiatrists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Stella Montes, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Orlando, FL
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stella Montes, MD

Dr. Stella Montes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Montes works at Glory Psychiatric Center Inc. in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Montes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Glory Psychiatric Center Inc.
    2316 Hillcrest St, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 228-2804
  2. 2
    Compass Health Systems P.A.
    11576 Petite Promenade Ln, Orlando, FL 32832 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 852-6672
  3. 3
    Odb Health Inc.
    1836 Woodward St, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 894-6980

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 16, 2016
    Very friendly, listens carefully, genuinely shows interest and wants to help.
    — Jan 16, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Stella Montes, MD
    About Dr. Stella Montes, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861577918
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Montes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Montes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Montes works at Glory Psychiatric Center Inc. in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Montes’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Montes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

