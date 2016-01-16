Dr. Montes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stella Montes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stella Montes, MD
Dr. Stella Montes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Montes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Montes' Office Locations
-
1
Glory Psychiatric Center Inc.2316 Hillcrest St, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 228-2804
-
2
Compass Health Systems P.A.11576 Petite Promenade Ln, Orlando, FL 32832 Directions (888) 852-6672
-
3
Odb Health Inc.1836 Woodward St, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 894-6980
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Montes?
Very friendly, listens carefully, genuinely shows interest and wants to help.
About Dr. Stella Montes, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1861577918
Education & Certifications
- University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montes accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montes works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Montes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.