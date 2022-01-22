Dr. Stella Popova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stella Popova, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stella Popova, MD
Dr. Stella Popova, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Donetsk State Med Sch.
Dr. Popova's Office Locations
Stellar Health Medical Group Inc.7258 W SUNSET BLVD, Los Angeles, CA 90046 Directions (323) 654-7716
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Popova is a lovely doctor who really cares about her patients. I'm so glad I found her.
About Dr. Stella Popova, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Russian
- 1023108925
Education & Certifications
- U Ut Lds Hosp
- L D S Hospital
- Donetsk State Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Popova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Popova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Popova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Popova speaks Armenian and Russian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Popova. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.