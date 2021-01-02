Dr. Stella Walvoord, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walvoord is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stella Walvoord, MD
Overview of Dr. Stella Walvoord, MD
Dr. Stella Walvoord, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Walvoord works at
Dr. Walvoord's Office Locations
-
1
Greenville Ob/Gyn Associates-Downtown2 MEMORIAL MEDICAL DR, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 295-4210
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walvoord?
Caring, Skilled, Compassionate. Best ob-gyn ever! Each time I saw Dr. Walvoord, I was impressed by her. She listens intently and gives excellent feedback, is very caring, and follows up well. She is always cheerful, and makes me feel relaxed. If there are any options for treatment, she will present all of them to you and let's you decide what you feel is best for you. She encourages questions, which are answered thoroughly, including my husband's. She did my hysterectomy in 2018 at Patewood Memorial, it was very successful. My protective husband was also very impressed by her competency, professionalism, the time she took to answer questions, and her cheerfulness. My husband stated if he were a woman, he would want her to be his ob-gyn.
About Dr. Stella Walvoord, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1689795809
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walvoord has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walvoord accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walvoord has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walvoord works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Walvoord. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walvoord.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walvoord, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walvoord appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.