Dr. Stella Yu, MD

Internal Medicine
2.8 (13)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stella Yu, MD

Dr. Stella Yu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Visayas / Gullas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Yu works at Healthtexas Medical Group of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Helotes, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Healthtexas Medical Group of San Antonio
    2961 Mossrock, San Antonio, TX 78230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 581-7009
  2. 2
    Health Texas Helotes Clinic
    11820 Bandera Rd Ste 102, Helotes, TX 78023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 477-7180
  3. 3
    San Antonio Office
    8542 WURZBACH RD, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 225-4511
  4. 4
    Netcare Pharmacy
    6428 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX 78238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 520-4455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma

Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Stella Yu, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912973694
    Education & Certifications

    • Mercy Hospital Moses Taylor Hospital Temple University
    • Scranton-Temple U
    • University Of Visayas / Gullas College Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.

