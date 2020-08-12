See All Pediatricians in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Stella Zavelyuk, MD

Pediatrics
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stella Zavelyuk, MD

Dr. Stella Zavelyuk, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Central Asian Medical Pediatrics Institute Tashkent, USSR - MD and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island.

Dr. Zavelyuk works at Community Health Initiatives, Inc in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zavelyuk's Office Locations

    Community Health Initiatives, Inc
    2882 W 15th St, Brooklyn, NY 11224 (718) 210-3110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Counseling
Cough
Administrative Physical
Diabetes Counseling
Cough
Administrative Physical

Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Aug 12, 2020
    Stella is taking care of my kids for more than 10 years, I highly appreciate her medical knowledge, experience and care. Very responsive. Kids love her. We trust her.
    Natallia M — Aug 12, 2020
    About Dr. Stella Zavelyuk, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Italian, Polish, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
    • 1619135787
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Central Asian Medical Pediatrics Institute Tashkent, USSR - MD
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stella Zavelyuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zavelyuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zavelyuk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zavelyuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zavelyuk works at Community Health Initiatives, Inc in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Zavelyuk’s profile.

    Dr. Zavelyuk speaks Italian, Polish, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zavelyuk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zavelyuk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zavelyuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zavelyuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

