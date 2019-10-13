See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Sten Kramer, MD

Pain Medicine
2.8 (48)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sten Kramer, MD

Dr. Sten Kramer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Kramer works at Kramer Orthopedics in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kramer's Office Locations

    Kramer Orthopedics
    1401 Avocado Ave Ste 307, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 720-1944
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 11:30am
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Newport Coast Surgery Center Lp
    1441 Avocado Ave Ste 103, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 718-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (24)
    About Dr. Sten Kramer, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1780783712
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sten Kramer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kramer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kramer works at Kramer Orthopedics in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kramer’s profile.

    Dr. Kramer has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kramer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kramer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kramer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

