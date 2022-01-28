Overview

Dr. Stepan Oliva, MD is a Dermatologist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.



Dr. Oliva works at Winter Haven Dermatology in Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.