Overview of Dr. Stepanida Freeman, MD

Dr. Stepanida Freeman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from State Medicine & Pharmacy University Nicolae Testemitanu and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Freeman works at Empowered OBGYN in Henderson, NV with other offices in Chandler, AZ, San Tan Valley, AZ, Gilbert, AZ, Mesa, AZ and Maricopa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.