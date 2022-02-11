Overview

Dr. Stephan Babirak, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Mainegeneral Medical Center and Southern Maine Health Care.



Dr. Babirak works at Optima Dermatology in Scarborough, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Lipoprotein Disorders and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.