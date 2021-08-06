Overview

Dr. Stephan Barrientos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with MVHS St. Luke's Campus.



Dr. Barrientos works at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC in New Hartford, NY with other offices in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.