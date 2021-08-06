Dr. Stephan Barrientos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrientos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephan Barrientos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with MVHS St. Luke's Campus.
Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC1729 Burrstone Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 798-1500Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
Limited To Official University Duties On983335 NEBRASKA MEDICAL CTR, Omaha, NE 68198 Directions (402) 559-4017
Hospital Affiliations
- MVHS St. Luke's Campus
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Outstanding! Dr. Stephan Barrientos is an insightful professional as well as a great listener. He was honest about what I might experience, but did not refuse my interest in remaining awake during the procedure. His wealth of knowledge makes it easy to trust his expertise. It was a smooth experience, and I am please with the outcome. Although it is only two days later, my shoulder already feels much better. I am confident that everything was removed, and he let me see what came out--- which was pretty cool. Also, he never complained when I talked with the nurse the entire time to stay calm. Ha! Surgery could be traumatizing, but this was simply fascinating and efficient. As an added bonus, I feel like I have many new friends from this experience. Thank you!
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- The Craniofacial Center Med City Dallas Hospital
- University of Nebraska- Medical Center
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- University Of Rochester, School Of Medicine and Dentistry
Dr. Barrientos accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
