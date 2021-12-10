Dr. Stephan Dorkhom, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorkhom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephan Dorkhom, DO
Overview of Dr. Stephan Dorkhom, DO
Dr. Stephan Dorkhom, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Dorkhom works at
Dr. Dorkhom's Office Locations
-
1
St. Joseph's Health Medical Pavilion - Hematology Oncology234 Hamburg Tpke Ste 202, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 389-5160
-
2
Houston Office1515 Holcombe Blvd # 53, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (877) 632-6789
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dorkhom?
I love how kind and human they are in the office always willing to help. Especially Melissa at front desk! She always has a smile on her face and is super receptive to our needs.
About Dr. Stephan Dorkhom, DO
- Hematology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1578872776
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp Ctr Columbia U
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorkhom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorkhom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorkhom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorkhom works at
Dr. Dorkhom has seen patients for Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dorkhom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dorkhom speaks Arabic and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorkhom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorkhom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorkhom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorkhom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.