Overview of Dr. Stephan Dorkhom, DO

Dr. Stephan Dorkhom, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Dorkhom works at St. Joseph's Health in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.