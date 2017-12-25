Overview

Dr. Stephan Hanna, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center and Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hanna works at CORNERSTONE HEALTH CARE in Parkersburg, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.