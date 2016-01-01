Dr. Stephan Kempiak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kempiak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephan Kempiak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephan Kempiak, MD is a Dermatologist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Kempiak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Scpmg San Marcos Laboratory400 Craven Rd, San Marcos, CA 92078 Directions (800) 290-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kempiak?
About Dr. Stephan Kempiak, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1215136221
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kempiak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kempiak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kempiak works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kempiak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kempiak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kempiak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kempiak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.