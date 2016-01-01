Dr. Stephan Kendall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kendall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephan Kendall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephan Kendall, MD
Dr. Stephan Kendall, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Murray, UT. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, St. Mark's Hospital and Intermountain Medical Center.
Dr. Kendall works at
Dr. Kendall's Office Locations
-
1
Utah Cancer Specialists - Salt Lake/IMC5131 S Cottonwood St Ste 200, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (435) 254-5894
-
2
Utah Cancer Specialists3838 S 700 E Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84106 Directions (435) 254-5893Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Stephan Kendall, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1033293196
Education & Certifications
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
