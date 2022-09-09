See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Stephan Krotz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Stephan Krotz, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephan Krotz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Brown University / Alpert Medical School

Dr. Krotz works at Inovi Fertility & Genetics Institute in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inovi Fertility & Genetics Institute
    3773 Richmond Ave Ste 400, Houston, TX 77046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 401-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Endometriosis
Fertility Preservation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Endometriosis
Fertility Preservation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hormone Testing Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Krotz?

    Sep 09, 2022
    From the first time my husband and I walked into the clinic, our minds full of questions and clinging to hope, the staff and DR. Krotz did their upmost to explain the services offered, answer our questions and treat us with such dignity and respect! Having already had 2 difficult pregnancies, the Dr and his staff made us feel like we were the only patients in the office. Not once did we feel rushed or taken for granted. So, now we are pregnant and I can only say that this entire experience from reception ladies, they were so patient, helpful,professional,sweet, phlebotomy, ultrasound to the Dr himself has been the pinnacle of professionalism! Thank you
    Brenda A.Savoie — Sep 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephan Krotz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephan Krotz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Krotz to family and friends

    Dr. Krotz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Krotz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephan Krotz, MD.

    About Dr. Stephan Krotz, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447288626
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Baylor University
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Davis
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephan Krotz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krotz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krotz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krotz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krotz works at Inovi Fertility & Genetics Institute in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Krotz’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Krotz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krotz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krotz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krotz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stephan Krotz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.