Dr. Stephan Lange, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephan Lange, MD
Dr. Stephan Lange, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Lange works at
Dr. Lange's Office Locations
Bruce Chozick MD PC1000 Asylum Ave Ste 3208, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 522-7121
Mandell & Blau Md's PC201 N Mountain Rd, Plainville, CT 06062 Directions (860) 549-8262
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've had cervical and lumbar surgery both performed by Dr.Lange. Both surgeries were a success. Dr. Lange & his staff are informative and caring. I am preparing to have another corrective surgery performed by Dr. Lange. I am expecting another successful outcome.
About Dr. Stephan Lange, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1255372728
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lange has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lange accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lange has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Lange. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lange.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lange, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lange appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.