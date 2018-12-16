See All Podiatrists in Rome, GA
Dr. Stephan Lapointe, DPM

Podiatry
3.3 (19)
Map Pin Small Rome, GA
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephan Lapointe, DPM

Dr. Stephan Lapointe, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Floyd Medical Center and Polk Medical Center.

Dr. Lapointe works at Georgia Foot & Ankle Specialists in Rome, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe Repair, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lapointe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Foot & Ankle Specialists
    1100 Martha Berry Blvd NE, Rome, GA 30165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 232-3888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Floyd Medical Center
  • Polk Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe Repair
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 16, 2018
    I was previously going to a orthopedic doctor that I was referred to from the ER in Carrollton for a severe inverted ankle dislocation. The doctors their never took time to review anything! So after a long agonizing couple months of not getting better and being ignored with my concerns I decided a 2nd opinion is a good idea! Luckily I found Dr. LaPointe! He took the time and explained everything to me on my X-rays, and LISTENED! Very knowledgeable guy! I’m finally on the road to recovery!
    Kristy in Tallapoosa , GA — Dec 16, 2018
    About Dr. Stephan Lapointe, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013006618
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephan Lapointe, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lapointe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lapointe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lapointe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lapointe works at Georgia Foot & Ankle Specialists in Rome, GA. View the full address on Dr. Lapointe’s profile.

    Dr. Lapointe has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lapointe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lapointe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lapointe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lapointe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lapointe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

