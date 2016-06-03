Dr. Muhlebach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephan Muhlebach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephan Muhlebach, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.
Locations
Cardiovascular Consultants of Cape Cod LLC140 Yarmouth Rd, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 778-8818
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Plymouth275 Sandwich St, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 746-2000
Arthur F. Hannigan DMD PC81 Old Colony Way, Orleans, MA 02653 Directions (508) 778-8818
Robert Scarlatelli M.d. LLC30 Resnik Rd, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 746-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I like the way he explains things in a way that is neither patronizing nor medicalize. He doesn't give me a lot of parental must do's. Instead we discuss things and he points out the benefits and disadvantages - the decisions are mine. He's very easy to talk with.
About Dr. Stephan Muhlebach, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muhlebach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
