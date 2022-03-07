See All Neurosurgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Stephan Munich, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Stephan Munich, MD

Dr. Stephan Munich, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

They frequently treat conditions like Chiari Malformation Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Munich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 1115, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-8613

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chiari Malformation Type 1
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Subdural Hemorrhage
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Subdural Hemorrhage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 07, 2022
    Listened well as I explained issues/symptoms. Explained possible diagnosis clearly and even drew diagrams to help me understand more clearly. Thoughtfully put my mind at ease and ordered a series of next steps that showed a thoroughness toward finding answers. I appreciated Dr Munich's professionalism, expertise, and respectful, kind manner.
    — Mar 07, 2022
    About Dr. Stephan Munich, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Serbian
    NPI Number
    • 1508159146
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephan Munich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Munich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Munich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Munich has seen patients for Chiari Malformation Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Munich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

