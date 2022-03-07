Dr. Stephan Munich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephan Munich, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephan Munich, MD
Dr. Stephan Munich, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL.
They frequently treat conditions like Chiari Malformation Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munich's Office Locations
- 1 1725 W Harrison St Ste 1115, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-8613
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Munich?
Listened well as I explained issues/symptoms. Explained possible diagnosis clearly and even drew diagrams to help me understand more clearly. Thoughtfully put my mind at ease and ordered a series of next steps that showed a thoroughness toward finding answers. I appreciated Dr Munich's professionalism, expertise, and respectful, kind manner.
About Dr. Stephan Munich, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Serbian
- 1508159146
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Munich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munich has seen patients for Chiari Malformation Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Munich speaks Serbian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Munich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.